Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.
TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,953 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile
Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.