Telsey Advisory Group Increases Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $132.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.75.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $135.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after buying an additional 76,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after buying an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

