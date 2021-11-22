Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Teradata were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 378,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after acquiring an additional 49,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth about $559,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,385 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradata alerts:

NYSE:TDC opened at $45.50 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.22.

In other Teradata news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.