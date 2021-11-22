Tetra Tech, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tetra Tech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.80.

TTEK opened at $189.45 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $113.14 and a 1 year high of $190.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 355.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 59.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,278.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $638,526.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,402 in the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

