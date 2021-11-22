TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.08

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.08 and last traded at $109.77, with a volume of 1528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$104.95 price target (down previously from C$137.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

Get TFI International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TFI International Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.