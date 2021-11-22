Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the October 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. Thayer Ventures Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

