The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Andersons in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,015 shares of company stock worth $4,370,408. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 3.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 227,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Andersons by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,151 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Andersons by 30.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Andersons during the third quarter worth $517,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANDE stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.56. 121,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.45. Andersons has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

