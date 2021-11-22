The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 29.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after buying an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,557,000 after buying an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after buying an additional 397,352 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,285,000. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

BA stock opened at $214.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.02. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.