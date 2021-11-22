The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.63 Per Share

Analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $2.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

NYSE EL traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.54. 34,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $325.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 25.70%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,393.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,273,257 shares of company stock worth $776,652,663. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,762,000 after purchasing an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after purchasing an additional 623,469 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

