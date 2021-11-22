The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,670,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 14th total of 27,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $24.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. GAP had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GAP will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 600,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,931 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of GAP by 63.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,189,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $73,673,000 after acquiring an additional 848,404 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of GAP by 688.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 874,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,418,000 after acquiring an additional 763,357 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in GAP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after acquiring an additional 666,301 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GAP by 376.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on GAP from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on GAP from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

About GAP

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

