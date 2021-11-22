The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €60.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been given a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($92.05) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €88.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HeidelbergCement currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €80.29 ($91.24).

ETR HEI opened at €63.88 ($72.59) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €57.66 ($65.52) and a 12-month high of €81.04 ($92.09). The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

