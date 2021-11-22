The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.3% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $408.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.24. The company has a market capitalization of $431.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $410.10.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

