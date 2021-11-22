The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $1,056,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in Southern by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southern by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Southern by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,274,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,661,000 after purchasing an additional 549,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

NYSE SO traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.51. 65,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,081. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,384.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,847 shares of company stock worth $5,711,926 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SO shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.31.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.