The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.2% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $198,012,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

NYSE:DIS opened at $154.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $140.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

