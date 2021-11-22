The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,490,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the October 14th total of 33,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 127.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 247,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 138,416 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 155,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,659,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,320. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.08.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

