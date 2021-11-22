Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Theratechnologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Theratechnologies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 703,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 299,865 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 482.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 851,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705,251 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 291,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 117,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Theratechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ THTX opened at $3.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. Theratechnologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.85 million for the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 39.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Theratechnologies Profile

Theratechnologies, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in addressing medical needs of patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The firm offers its product under the brand name of EGRIFTA, which approved therapy for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.