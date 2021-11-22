Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TBPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $29.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $8.36 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $616.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $290,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 59.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 94,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

