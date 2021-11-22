Theta Fuel Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000558 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.70 billion and $44.39 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00244744 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00833050 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00016064 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00074042 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

