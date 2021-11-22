Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Short Interest Up 20.4% in October

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the October 14th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 587,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

THO traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 349,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,786. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $115.94. Thor Industries has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after acquiring an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after acquiring an additional 127,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after acquiring an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after acquiring an additional 232,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.44.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

