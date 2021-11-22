Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,857 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IYH stock opened at $286.58 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $233.01 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $284.86.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

