Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM stock opened at $47.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.37.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other ABM Industries news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

