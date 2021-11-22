Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.33 Million Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,654,839 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962,371 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 500.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,561,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,828 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,810,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,714,000. Institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream stock opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.36.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

