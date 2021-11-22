Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Southwest Gas worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWX opened at $69.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.78. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

