Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 116 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Integer were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Integer by 19.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Integer by 1,798.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Integer in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITGR shares. Argus upped their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

ITGR stock opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.39. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.49 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.02.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

