thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €18.00 ($20.45) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($17.84) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.38 ($14.07).

FRA TKA opened at €10.95 ($12.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.06. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($23.52) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($30.69).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

