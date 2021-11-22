Tiger King Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.23 Million (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 44.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $26.23 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tiger King coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tiger King has traded 75.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00072086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00073846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.63 or 0.00090714 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.14 or 0.07263613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,133.72 or 1.00025722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 710,999,305,800 coins and its circulating supply is 602,499,263,731 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the exchanges listed above.

