Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sets New 52-Week High at $231.95

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $231.95 and last traded at $231.01, with a volume of 2137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $230.56.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,696,000 after purchasing an additional 104,371 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 175,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

