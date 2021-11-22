Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.05

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.05 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 28980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.16.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Get Transcat alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $736.94 million, a P/E ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Transcat in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Transcat by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.