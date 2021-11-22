TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Short Interest Down 22.9% in October

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the October 14th total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAZ. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,798,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransCode Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNAZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,426. TransCode Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94.

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of metastatic diseases. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. Its products in discovery and preclinical stage include MicroRNA-10b, TTX-siPDL1, TTX-siLIN28b, and TTX-RIGA, which focuses on treating various cancers.

