Travala.com (AVA) Price Hits $2.64 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $136.79 million and $19.13 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004700 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Travala.com alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00069763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00092726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.65 or 0.07203661 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,124.65 or 0.99935120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com launched on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,821,937 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.