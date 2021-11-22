Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Down 31.5% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Treat DAO coin can currently be purchased for $4.58 or 0.00007439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Treat DAO has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Treat DAO has a market cap of $4.58 million and $45,484.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00073875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,208.83 or 0.07233514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,287.79 or 1.00176400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Buying and Selling Treat DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.