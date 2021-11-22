TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

NYSE:THS traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.44. 480,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 890.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 4,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.