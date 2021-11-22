TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.080-$1.280 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:THS traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.61. 2,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on THS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after buying an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

