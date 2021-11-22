TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.080-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.34 billion.TreeHouse Foods also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.000-$0.200 EPS.

THS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.83.

NYSE THS opened at $37.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $33.90 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $622,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

