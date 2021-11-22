Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Triple-S Management worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 1.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,124,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,473 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 135,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 23,203 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 98.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

GTS opened at $35.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.74. Triple-S Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

