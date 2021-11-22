Tristar Acquisition I Corp’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:TRISU)

Tristar Acquisition I’s (NASDAQ:TRISU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tristar Acquisition I had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TRISU opened at $10.01 on Monday.

