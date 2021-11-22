TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,454 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in TriState Capital were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TriState Capital by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in TriState Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in TriState Capital by 26.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSC stock opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 2.20.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $107,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

