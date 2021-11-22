TrustSwap (SWAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $131.22 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.45 or 0.00002531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $131.22 million and $6.73 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00047779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00221265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088338 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00011661 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,169 coins and its circulating supply is 90,312,895 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

