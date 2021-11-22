TTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $67.00 (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox and BitForex. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.40 or 0.00225961 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Bibox, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

