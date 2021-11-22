Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Raised to GBX 70 at Canaccord Genuity

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLW. Berenberg Bank raised Tullow Oil to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

Tullow Oil stock opened at GBX 45.70 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £654.14 million and a PE ratio of 4.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 47.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.55.

In other news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £453.68 ($592.74). Also, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £3,393.60 ($4,433.76).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

