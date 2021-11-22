Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Turing’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turing will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Turing.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,072. Turing has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

