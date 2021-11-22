Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Shares Down 9.6%

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) shares dropped 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.87 and last traded at $29.98. Approximately 3,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 616,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWKS shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Turing has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.45.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Turing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

