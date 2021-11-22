Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.

Shares of TWKS opened at $33.15 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

Turing Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

