Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.450-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.Turing also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.090 EPS.
Shares of TWKS opened at $33.15 on Monday. Turing has a fifty-two week low of $24.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23.
Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turing will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Turing Company Profile
Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.
