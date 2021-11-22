Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

TWST stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,177. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $84.23 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.68. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.75.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $3,656,703.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $677,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,695 shares of company stock worth $18,687,316. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Twist Bioscience stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

