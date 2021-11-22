Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,941 in the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $48.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of -201.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.45 and a 12 month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.