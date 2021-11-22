Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Down to $24.00

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.00, but opened at $23.04. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 641 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $1,645,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $2,199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $3,646,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $8,245,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $10,994,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

