U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.66 on Friday. U.S. Well Services has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USWS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

