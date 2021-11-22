Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.85

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86, with a volume of 193787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBSFY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €55.40 ($62.95) to €45.70 ($51.93) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

