UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 1,529 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of Steelcase worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Steelcase Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Steelcase had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,160.23%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

