UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 2,655 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.20. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

